GODFREY – The start of a new school year means another new year for the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee.

This year’s committee has increased its potential to “do good.” It has grown its membership to 22 students from 20, and from five area high schools to an added home school.

Student representatives participate from Fortitude School and Alton, Civic Memorial (Bethalto), East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana High Schools.

Senior student representatives for the 2022-23 academic year include Anbrielle Blake and Jayden Ross from Alton High School, Olivia Goodman and Benjamin Werts from Civic Memorial High School, Mary Nguyen and Mia Seibert from East Alton-Wood River High School, Max Cogan and Samantha Hentrich from Alton’s Marquette Catholic High School, and Lily Daugherty and Ava Meneses from Roxana High School.

YAC junior student representatives this year are Emily Schrumpf and Khalilia Spitz from Alton High School, Alyssa Abernathy and Taylor Stanford from Civic Memorial High School, Kylen Johnson and Mia Plumb from East Alton-Wood River High School, Blake Schaper and Jacob Schaper from Fortitude School, Lawson Bell and Marissa Statos from Alton’s Marquette Catholic High School, and Joshua Gilbert and Calista Stahlhut from Roxana High School.

From December to April, YAC members will learn about area community-based nonprofit organizations, developing their professional skills and furthering their commitment to community service. They will also enhance their public speaking, leadership, organization, time management, sales and marketing skills.

YAC students then plan an event to apply what they learn from their mentors and from their active involvement. The intent is to raise money while also learning the skills necessary to design, organize, and host a fundraiser.

Money raised by the YAC event becomes year-end scholarship awards. Those students who show high levels of professionalism and active involvement are eligible to receive an award.

YAC members leave with letters of recommendation for future endeavors and with continued benefits of lifelong friendships and ongoing professional relationships.

Several RBGA business members volunteer their time and knowledge to mentor the Young Adults Committee each year.

Mentors include John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Terri Herbstreit with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Tiffany James with Midwest Members Credit Union, Brian Campbell of Colman’s Country Campers and Andrea Schrader with MillerKing LLC.

RBGA Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers facilitates the Young Adults Committee's various activities, mentoring and partnering efforts.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.