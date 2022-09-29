



GODFREY – Two new member expansions celebrated opening occasions in September, complete with kick-off ribbon-cutting ceremonies led by the RiverBend Growth Association staff and members. Celebrating were CEFCU at its new Godfrey location and Senior Services Plus in Alton.

The RBGA led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 15, 2022, to celebrate CEFCU’s Godfrey facility, its first location in the Riverbend community, at 2810 Godfrey Road. There were approximately 50 people on hand for the special occasion, with a grand opening hosted by the credit union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 11:30 a.m. Remarks were shared by Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers on behalf of the RBGA, along with CEFCU President/CEO Matt Mamer. There was also a drawing held for a $250 Amazon gift card, a catered buffet from Nicky G’s, and featured floral arrangements by Petaled Pail. CEFCU shared branded items with those in attendance as well.

CEFCU, or Citizens Equity First Credit Union, was founded in 1937 and now serves over 374,000 members. The credit union has nearly 1,000 employees today. In 2022, CEFCU was ranked as the top credit union in Illinois by Forbes.

In March 2021, the credit union opened four new branches in the Metro East area in Godfrey (2810 Godfrey Road), Edwardsville (1254 University Dr., Suite 100), O’Fallon (450 Regency Park) and Columbia (180 Admiral Trost Dr.).

In addition to these newest branches, CEFCU has various other sites throughout Illinois as well as California locations in San Jose, Fremont and Santa Clara. Information on CEFCU’s locations and hours can be found on their website.

For more information about CEFCU, visit online at www.cefcu.com or call 1-800-633-7077.

The RBGA also led a second ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2022, at Senior Services Plus (SSP), joined by approximately 45 attendees, as they officially debuted a new walking trail and Morning Bell Market at SSP’s main location at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

In conjunction with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Senior Services Plus also hosted a Community Day, with informational tables and representatives on hand from each of their service programs to answer questions and offer resources.

As a local resource center for a variety of services focused on improving the quality of life for senior citizens throughout the region, SSP is open Monday through Friday. Except for its wellness center, no membership is required to take advantage of the numerous programs and services offered through SSP.

With a variety of events and activities as well as access to information and assistance that is timely and relevant to the region’s seniors, SSP also offers programs and services such as non-medical in-home care, handyman and HVAC services, ongoing advocacy through its Ombudsman Program, Meals on Wheels, Foster Grandparents, seasonal produce through its School House Acres, all along with access to its wellness and fitness center.

The café on-site at their Alton main location, known as the School House Grill, is open to the public for breakfast and lunch, offering both indoor dining and curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organization was founded under a different name in Alton to serve food-insecure senior citizens. Celebrating 50 years soon, in January 2023, SSP has approximately 80 full-time and 400 part-time employees. In addition to its main location on Rodgers Avenue and its in-home services department at 3403 Agnes Blvd., both in Alton, Senior Services Plus also has an in-home services office in Belleville at 6400 W. Main St.

For more information, visit online at seniorservicesplus.org or call (618) 465-3298 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Readers can also reach out to SSP Director of Development Emily Jackson by email, ejackson@seniorservicesplus.org, with any further questions.

The RBGA offers ribbon cuttings to new businesses and milestone anniversary celebrations as one of its many member benefits.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association, visit the RBGA website at growthassociation.com or contact Stefanie Withers at (618) 467-2284.

More like this: