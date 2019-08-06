ALTON – The Riverbender Community Center will celebrate National Bowling Day with a Wii bowling tournament for middle school youths during this Friday night Open Play and the first 50 youths with a paid admission will receive a free game coupon from Bowl Haven Lanes

“National Bowling Day is actually celebrated on the second Saturday in August each year,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “But the celebration is usually stretched through the weekend. We’re hoping to help kick off a great weekend of bowling.”

Allsman said any middle school student can participate in the tournament called the RBCC Wii Open. There is no cost to compete in the tournament. Cost for admission to Open Play is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. All of the regular features of Open Play are still available Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Thanks to Bowl Haven Lanes, along with the coupon for the free game of bowling, the tournament winner will receive a trophy and have his or her name permanently inscribed on a regulation bowling pin that will be displayed at the Center,” Allsman said.

Allsman said depending on the number of participants, bowlers may roll one game with the highest overall score capturing the trophy, or bowlers may roll multiple games in a bracket format.

“Preregistration is not needed,” Allsman said. “Middle school students can just come down from 6-10 p.m. Friday night and enjoy the regular features of Open Play. They can sign up for the tournament once they get here. The tournament will begin at about 7:30 p.m.”

With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes each year, bowling is the most popular participatory sport in the United States for people of all ages and skill levels. Bowl Haven Lanes is making it easy for youths to participate. The bowling center is an official participating center for the Kids Bowl Free program. Through Sept. 2, kids can roll two free games of bowling each day. Participants are encouraged to call for lane availability and you may sign up for the program online at www.bowlhavenlanes.com.

More like this: