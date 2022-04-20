ALTON - In the words of Audrey Hepburn, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands – one for helping yourself and the other for helping others.” That is exactly what Alison Azarak, a professional tennis player from Venezuela loves doing. Azarak is studying at Lewis and Clark Community College on an athletic scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I started volunteering in Venezuela when I was about 12 years old in an orphanage. There I created a very strong relationship with the children and have loved volunteering ever since,” she said.

Azarak is currently pursuing an Associate of Science at the Lewis and Clark and is finishing up her second semester. She is also a member of the L&C Video Game Club and more importantly a Player on The LC Women’s Tennis Team which just came away from a 5-2 win against Principia College, which is ranked first in the region.

Azarak along with many others has been volunteering since the Riverbender Community Center opened back up this year after being closed for a brief period of time. Every Friday for Open Play, Azarak can be found at the center with a bright smile and a ready-to-work attitude.

“Volunteering at the Riverbender Community Center makes me very happy, I have the opportunity to meet new people, have fun with others, feel truly a part of this community, and above all spend time with the children!" she said.

If you would like to meet Alison and volunteer at the Riverbender Community Center you can contact Daniel Nosce, RBCC Director, at 618-530-7291 or reach him at dnoscealaska@gmail.com. Volunteers must be at least 18+ years old and arrive at the Center by 6 p.m. on Fridays! Sign up now and let us know you’re coming!

