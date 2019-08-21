ALTON - Students can add some adventure to their after school time by enrolling in any of the new “Inquiring Minds Mini Camps” at the Riverbender Community Center.

“The mini camps offer students an opportunity to participate in hands-on learning from experts in the field in various areas of interest,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “We’ve partnered with some outstanding local leaders and the University of Illinois Extension to provide some very interesting and interactive experiences for the students. The week-long mini camps will expose students to fun-filled, educational and recreational opportunities they might not otherwise get to experience.”

Allsman said the current schedule consists of one mini camp each month during the school year, but there is considerable interest among those wanting to instruct camps, so additional camps may be added to the schedule which already includes: Mobility and Self-Defense, Jr. Golf Clinic, 3D Computer Imagery, Animal Science, Plants and Floriculture, Food Science and Decorating, Investigating Different Cultures, Survival Skills and Electricity and Computer Coding.

“The mini camps will be held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. during the After School Program each day unless otherwise noted,” Allsman said. “But the camps are open to anyone in grades 3-8, and students do not have to be enrolled in RBCC After School. Cost for each mini camp is $40 and camp materials are provided.”

School bus transportation is available from St. Mary’s Middle School, Alton Middle School, North Elementary School, West Elementary School, and East Elementary School. Parents of students not enrolled in the RBCC After School Program must contact the school prior to the camp to arrange for transportation to the RBCC during the week of camp. Students enrolled in the RBCC After School Program participate at no charge, but they must sign up at the Center.

For more information on the mini camps or to register and pay online, visit www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org/minicamps or contact Allsman at 618-465-9850 ext. 212.

