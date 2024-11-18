BRENTWOOD, Tenn.- Ray'Sean Taylor led the Cougars to three wins away from home, including two true road wins. Taylor is a Collinsville High School graduate and has had a much-heralded career at SIUE.

Taylor averaged 21 points per game to lead SIUE. He opened the week with 22 points at Indiana State. He then recorded his second career 30-point outing at Western Michigan which included eight three-pointers to set a new single-game Division I record at SIUE.

He also became SIUE's all-time three-point leader and now has 227 for his career. He added 11 points and five rebounds with seven more assists in a neutral win against Canisius. He averaged nearly seven assists for the three games and is fifth in the NCAA in total assists.

This would be his FIRST Player of the Week award. He previously won Freshman of the Week five times in 2021-22 season.

