Name:  Raymond Edward Crain III

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Tina and Raymond E. Crain Jr. of Godfrey

Birth weight:   6 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length:  18 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  2:33 PM

Date:   March 22, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Marie Crain (11); Corey Beach (5)

Grandparents:  Melody Frye, Springfield; John Johnson, Carlinville

 