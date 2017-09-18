Name: Raven Maria-Rose Mott

Parents: Sarah Tidwell and Kevin Mott, Jr. of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 6 lbs 0 oz

Birth Length: 18.5 inches

Time : 11:40 AM

Date: September 12, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Lyndzey Maria-Lee (2)

Grandparents: Edward Tidwell, Cottage Hills; Michelle Tidwell, Estes Park, CO

Carol Mott, Alton; Kevin Mott, Alton

Great Grandparents: Princeston Tidwell, Cottage Hills

