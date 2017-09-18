Raven Maria-Rose Mott Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Raven Maria-Rose Mott Parents: Sarah Tidwell and Kevin Mott, Jr. of Cottage Hills Birth weight: 6 lbs 0 oz Birth Length: 18.5 inches Time : 11:40 AM Article continues after sponsor message Date: September 12, 2017 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s Siblings: Lyndzey Maria-Lee (2) Grandparents: Edward Tidwell, Cottage Hills; Michelle Tidwell, Estes Park, CO Carol Mott, Alton; Kevin Mott, Alton Great Grandparents: Princeston Tidwell, Cottage Hills More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Ft: Triune Canine Training, Village of Godfrey, and More! Trending