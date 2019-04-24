ALTON – Morgan Rauscher, Grace Kane, and Tori Schrimpf all scored goals, while Addison Miller made three saves as the Alton girls soccer team won its Senior Day match 3-0 over Breese Mater Dei Catholic Tuesday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Redbirds overcame a slow start in the match to take control in the first half and played very well overall.

“With it being Senior Night, we came out a little too excited, couldn’t put the ball down and connect passes,” said Alton head coach Gwen Sabo. “We settled down in the second half and had two-second goals, I was very proud of their effort tonight.”

After overcoming the slow start and the excitement of the opening ceremonies that honored the Class of 2019, the Redbirds got out in front in the 33rd minute, when Rauscher took a pass from Alaina Nasello and put the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 Alton, which was the score at halftime.

Kane doubled the lead after 58 minutes when she scored off of a pass from Sydney Brunaugh to make it 2-0. Schrimpf then made it 3-0 on a spectacular free kick from 35 yards out from goal in the 69th minute. Miller and the Alton backline made the goals stand up to give the Redbirds the three points.

The Redbirds are now 11-7-0 on the season, and play at Columbia on Wednesday evening, with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Alton then plays the second half of its suspended game against Edwardsville on Monday, with the Redbirds leading 2-0. The game resumes at 4:30 p.m.

