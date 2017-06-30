SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on Sen. Bill Brady’s election as the new Senate Republican Leader:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It’s an honor to congratulate Sen. Bill Brady as the new Senate Republican Leader. He is a champion for Illinois families – understanding the changes our state needs to create jobs, lower property taxes, strengthen schools, and reform our political system. I look forward to working with all of the outstanding leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus as we work to fix Illinois by creating a more responsive and responsible state government.”

More like this:

Durbin Statement On Successfully Removing Harmful Judiciary Provisions From Republicans’ Reconciliation Bill
Jun 24, 2025
Senate Republicans Block Duckworth Effort to Protect Veterans and Other Americans from Going Hungry as a Result of Trump’s Big, Beautiful Betrayal
Jul 1, 2025
Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decision To Limit Judges’ Power To Issue Nationwide Injunctions, Allowing The Trump Administration’s Executive Order
Jun 30, 2025
Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decision Upholding Guaranteed Coverage Of Preventative Health Care
Jun 30, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth: Republicans’ So-Called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Shutter 93 Nursing Homes In Illinois Alone
Jun 30, 2025

 