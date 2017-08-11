SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Bruce Rauner applauded a 4-H and Google.org collaboration that will support new computer science education programs in Illinois and throughout the nation. Google executives announced the partnership and granted $1.5 million to 4-H today during a ceremony at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Gov. Rauner praised the effort and believes it will bring computer science, computational thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills to the 6 million youth 4-H serves in Illinois and around the country. Google and 4-H are trying to reach communities where children traditionally have limited access to computers, the internet and computer science.

“No young person should be denied a learning opportunity,” the governor said. “It is our responsibility to help foster a positive environment and provide the right tools to give our youth the best education possible. Let’s get every child excited about learning and excited about the possibilities that technology can bring to their lives.”

“Working together, our two organizations will make a tremendous difference in the lives of young people by making computer science education accessible and engaging,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “No matter where kids live or what they aspire to be, these are skills that will help them succeed.”

In addition to the grant, 4-H and Google debuted a new 4-H-themed virtual reality Expedition, which showcases 4-H youth using technology to improve their communities.

“We are proud to be a part of this effort to bring hands-on programming to our nation’s youth,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org. “It’s important for kids to develop a wide range of skills, like computer science skills, analytical thinking and creative problem solving, and our work with National 4-H Council will help ensure that kids across the country have access to a better future.”

