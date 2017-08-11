CHICAGO (Aug. 11, 2017) – Gov. Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to the Illinois Human Rights Commission and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Rauner announced today he has appointed Steve Kim to the Illinois Human Rights Commission. Kim’s diverse background will bring years of experience to his position.

Kim is currently the Managing Partner at RKJ Global LLC/RK Law Group LLC. In that role, he serves as general counsel and president of an international development company and general counsel of an international renewable energy company. Kim was previously the Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at Time Warner Cable, where he coordinated all aspects of media and community relations. In 2010, Kim was elected as the Illinois Republican Nominee for Attorney General and was elected as the Illinois 10th Congressional Delegate for Mitt Romney for President.

Kim earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and J.D. from Loyola University. He lives in Deerfield.

Rauner alos announced today he has appointed Sherry Eagle to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Eagle’s unique experience in education will add great value to the board.

Eagle is currently the Executive Director for the Institute for Collaboration Emerita at Aurora University. In her role, Eagle leads the collaboration work of the University between school districts, corporations, not-for-profits and the community at large. Eagle was previously the superintendent of the West Aurora School District.

Eagle earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Illinois at Chicago and her doctorate in education from Northern Illinois University. She lives in Chicago.

