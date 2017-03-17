CHICAGO - The Rauner Administration has filed a direct appeal to the State Supreme Court in AFSCME's case to block the administration from implementing its last, best and final offer. The following statement is attributable to General Counsel Dennis Murashko:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“After 67 days of negotiation, the Administration presented AFSCME with a contract that reflects our last, best, and final offer.  This is as far as we can go, and it is time to implement it.  Every day we don't costs our taxpayers more than $2 million, which is why we are asking the Illinois Supreme Court to resolve this case quickly.  The taxpayers deserve a contract substantially similar to the one ratified by 20 other unions and includes earning overtime after 40 hours, implementing merit pay, and using volunteers.”

More like this:

Durbin, Padilla, Booker, Welch Statement On Trump Invoking The Alien Enemies Act To Target Immigrants Without Due Process
Mar 18, 2025
Duckworth, Fellow Senate Democratic Veterans Call on Trump and Hegseth to Immediately Restore DoD Webpages Honoring American Military Heroes
Mar 23, 2025
Durbin, Foster Introduce American Innovation Act
4 days ago
St. Louis Mayor Jones Issues Statement on 2024 Census Bureau Estimates
Mar 17, 2025

 