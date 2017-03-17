Rauner administration Supreme Court appeal on AFSCME contract implementation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - The Rauner Administration has filed a direct appeal to the State Supreme Court in AFSCME's case to block the administration from implementing its last, best and final offer. The following statement is attributable to General Counsel Dennis Murashko: Article continues after sponsor message “After 67 days of negotiation, the Administration presented AFSCME with a contract that reflects our last, best, and final offer. This is as far as we can go, and it is time to implement it. Every day we don't costs our taxpayers more than $2 million, which is why we are asking the Illinois Supreme Court to resolve this case quickly. The taxpayers deserve a contract substantially similar to the one ratified by 20 other unions and includes earning overtime after 40 hours, implementing merit pay, and using volunteers.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending