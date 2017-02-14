Article continues after sponsor message

CHICAGO- Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis released the following statement in response to Chicago Public School’s lawsuit:

“We have just received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.

But it is important to remember that the bipartisan, bicameral school funding commission just issued its report, which recommends an equitable school funding formula that defines adequacy according to the needs of students within each school district.

The Governor remains focused on moving forward these recommendations and hopes that CPS will be a partner in that endeavor.”