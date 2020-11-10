GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police had a rare case to investigate at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, when they responded to a strong-armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle at the Walgreens Pharmacy, #2 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon.

"Upon arrival, they rendered aid and interviewed the victim, an elderly female in the case," Patrol Commander Lt. Wayne White of the Glen Carbon Police, said. "She advised officers that the suspect had grabbed her belongings from her including her car keys and knocked her to the ground as she was entering the store."

The victim described the suspect as:

-White male

-Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white ball cap

-Slim build

Article continues after sponsor message

-Wearing a black mask

"The suspect ran to the vehicle owned by the victim and fled from the scene southbound on Illinois Route 159," White said. "Shortly after the incident occurred, the vehicle activated a License Plate Reader on Interstate 270 as the suspect was traveling west near Granite City, Illinois. The vehicle which was stolen was a gray Ford passenger car with Illinois Registration AG5501."

White explained that the victim in the case suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Glen Carbon EMS. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

A radio broadcast was issued to all Metro East and Saint Louis Area Departments to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. Glen Carbon Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

If anyone has information or can identify the suspect, please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

Attached is a photo of the suspect.

Also, e-mail: wwhite@glen-carbon.il.us with any additional information.

Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip please call 618-391-4470



More like this: