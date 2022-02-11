SEE VIDEO:

Raptor Saturdays Introduce Birds of Prey to the River Bend

WEST ALTON - The Raptor Saturdays has another weekend outing planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 301 Riverlands Way at the Audubon Center in West Alton. Raptors include hawks, eagles, owls, and falcons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sherri Stillwell, a facility coordinator for the Treehouse Wildlife Center, helps coordinate some of the presentations. She said they bring raptors from the treehouse and said they are always glad to present their lifestyles and information about their habitat. She said they are thankful the Audubon Center is here and the role they provide for the community.

Emily Connor, education manager of the Audubon Center, said one thing she loves is that birds are everywhere whether a person is in the country or city. She said she thrives on the fact that the Audubon Center is able to connect with the community with the weekend presentations.

“It is great to focus on the adaptations of the raptors and the different species available here,” she said. “This sparks the interest in kids when we say an Eagle can see fish a mile away or some are 10 times stronger than humans. The Audubon Center is a wonderful place for people to connect with wildlife. There are so many physical and mental benefits to viewing wildlife.”

Eagles can see clearly for two miles about eight times better than humans. Eagles not only see prey from that distance, but they can “zoom in” and focus from that distance, something many don’t understand, Connor said.

More like this: