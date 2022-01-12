Alton Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department is known for its quick response to fire and accident scenes and on Wednesday around noontime in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, the fast response again saved a home.

Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Fischer said his firefighters made "a great hit on the fire," and he said the response did prevent any further inside damage to the home.

Fischer said the blaze appeared to start after a burn barrel blaze took off and the back of the home caught fire. He said there was some exterior damage and some smoke damage to the inside of the home, but overall the residence was preserved.

“Our firefighters do a good job at what they do,” he said. “Thankfully, the fire didn’t appear to get inside the structure.”

