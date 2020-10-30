CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reminding parents and guardians to follow public health guidelines, check the state’s sex offender registry and check with local law enforcement agencies before finalizing Halloween plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic means that families may want to consider alternative Halloween celebrations that allow for physical distancing. Attorney General Raoul encourages families to consult Halloween guidance developed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to help residents safely celebrate Halloween. For instance, trunk-or-treat events can serve as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, and children can safely trick or treat in parking lots or other outdoor settings where social distancing can be observed. If families do opt for traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating, Raoul encourages parents and guardians to ensure that children follow public health guidance and check the state’s sex offender registry before determining trick-or-treat routes.

“Halloween this year will look different as regions around the state combat increased cases of COVID-19. However, Halloween can still be a time when children show off costumes, gather candy, and have fun with their friends and family,” Raoul said. “Parents, grandparents and guardians can keep their families safe by following public health guidelines, and if they decide to take little ones trick-or-treating, by checking the sex offender registry.”

Raoul notes that Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or other items to children on Halloween. The law also prohibits sex offenders from participating in trunk-or-treat events or other Halloween events involving children younger than 18. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2020, there were more than 32,400 registered sex offenders listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, and more than 27,000 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.

Article continues after sponsor message

to follow public health guidelines, check the state’s sex offender registry and check with local law enforcement agencies before finalizing Halloween plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic means that families may want to consider alternative Halloween celebrations that allow for physical distancing. Attorney General Raoul encourages families to consult Halloween guidance developed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to help residents safely celebrate Halloween. For instance, trunk-or-treat events can serve as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, and children can safely trick or treat in parking lots or other outdoor settings where social distancing can be observed. If families do opt for traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating, Raoul encourages parents and guardians to ensure that children follow public health guidance and check the state’s sex offender registry before determining trick-or-treat routes.

“Halloween this year will look different as regions around the state combat increased cases of COVID-19. However, Halloween can still be a time when children show off costumes, gather candy, and have fun with their friends and family,” Raoul said. “Parents, grandparents and guardians can keep their families safe by following public health guidelines, and if they decide to take little ones trick-or-treating, by checking the sex offender registry.”

Raoul notes that Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or other items to children on Halloween. The law also prohibits sex offenders from participating in trunk-or-treat events or other Halloween events involving children younger than 18. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2020, there were more than 32,400 registered sex offenders listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, and more than 27,000 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.

More like this: