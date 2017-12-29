COLLINSVILLE - Randy L. Mitchell has joined AAIC as Director of Architecture.

With a Bachelor’s of Technology in Architecture from Washington University Randy brings 32 years of experience in design and project management in the AEC (architecture/engineering/construction) industry.

Prior to joining AAIC, Randy served 9 years as Project Architect for a local architectural firm and 23 years as Project Manager with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources overseeing multiple million dollar projects such as World Shooting and Recreational Complex, in Sparta, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office Complex in Springfield, IL.

During his career he has implemented the American’s with Disabilities Act for facilities throughout the State of Illinois, organized and assembled annual need assessments, scope development and cost estimating for the annual budget process.

Randy resides in Collinsville with his wife Renee, they have two grown children and enjoys technology, watercolor painting, golf and traveling. He will be responsible for the coordination and direction of the AAIC design team professionals, from program analysis through construction administration and client acceptance.

