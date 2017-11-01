EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. announced that founding partner Randy L. Gori was recently admitted to the Bar of Pennsylvania effective last month.

"I am extremely pleased to be admitted to the Bar of Pennsylvania. We look forward to our firm’s sustained growth, continuing our efforts representing clients throughout the U.S.,” said Gori.

Gori is also licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, U.S. District Court; Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court; Western District of Missouri, U.S. District Court; Southern District of Illinois, U.S. District Court; Northern District of Illinois; New York and the District of Columbia. He is also a frequent speaker on asbestos litigation. Gori Julian & Associates already files cases in Pennsylvania but Gori being licensed there will allow the firm to expand into the state even more.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

