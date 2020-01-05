EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Randy L. Gori is being remembered for making the region a better place to live, his commitment to family and young people the morning after he was found deceased Saturday night at a home on Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville. Gori's body was discovered after a 911 call to the residence and a 2020 Black Rolls Royce was found stolen.

Gori was a prominent area attorney and owner of the Gori Law Firm. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and is pursuing leads in the case with over 25 investigators from different area law enforcement agencies.

Dr. Ed Hightower, the former Edwardsville District 7 Schools Superintendent, was close friends with Gori. Hightower worked with Gori on many different projects involving young people throughout the region.

“We were very close,” Dr. Hightower said, who learned of Randy Gori’s death Sunday morning. “It is just tragic. Randy Gori was a phenomenal human being and was a person that did so much for so many people. He contributed so much to so many projects and initiatives in the Edwardsville School District and so much in general.

“It is just senseless his death, just really tragic. Words cannot describe how this type of senseless death hurts the family and the community. I am struggling for words and I don’t normally do that. I was just devastated when I heard it this morning.”

Dr. Hightower said Randy Gori had an endless commitment to projects helping and supporting youth in Madison County.

“I would call him and say ‘Randy here is a project I am working on’ and with no hesitation, he would say, ‘I am in.’ That is what he would say ‘let me know.’ He was an incredible humanitarian. It is just tragic.

Dr. Hightower echoed the sentiments of many throughout the region with sunrise Sunday morning: “I just pray for the family and give them to the strength to get through this.”

