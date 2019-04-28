EDWARDSVILLE – Mt. Vernon scored five times in the first inning and three more times in the second as the Rams upended Jersey 10-1 in a game played at Roy E. Lee Field on the campus of SIUE Friday afternoon.

The Rams wasted no time in getting on the board in the first inning, starting with a Parker Wielt home run over the fence in left field, scoring Billy Beckham ahead of Wielt to give Mt. Vernon a 2-0 lead. It became 3-0 when Carson Wright reached on an error to score another run, then back-to-back singles by Hunter Simmons and Jordan Morrison made it 5-0 for the Rams.

In the second inning, a double by Jaxon Elliott scored another run, then an error by the pitcher brought in another run to make it 7-0. Simmons later scored on a wild pitch to bring the score to 8-0. The Panthers broke through in their half of the fifth when Garrett Carey’s single brought in Tucker Shalley to cut the lead to 8-1, but Mt. Vernon scored twice more in the home half to make the final 10-1.

Wielt led the way for the Rams with three hits and two hits, while Elliott had two hits and two RBIs and Simmons had two hits on the day for Mt. Vernon. Garrett and Shalley had Jersey’s only two hits on the day.

Ronnie Guilander had four strikeouts, while Kyle Kahl fanned three for the Panthers. Weston Brockhouse fanned two for Mt. Vernon.

Jersey is now 10-11 on the season. The Panthers host Triad on Monday and play at Civic Memorial on Wednesday, with both games starting at 4:15 p.m.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

