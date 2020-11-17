EDWARDSVILLE - A group announced today that it will have a rally at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in front of the Madison County Courthouse in symbolic statement of support to show opposition to protest a "Blue Lives Matter" resolution being presented to Madison County Board members at Wednesday's meeting.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM

Where: Madison County Courthouse, 155 N Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025

Who: Madison County residents have come together to condemn the Madison County Board’s proposed “Blue Lives Matter” resolution. So far, over 700 people have signed a petition opposing the resolution, which can be found at www.actionnetwork.org/petitions/madco4blm. Over the past week, dozens of people have called and emailed their Board representatives demanding that the resolution be dropped. Residents will gather in person in front of the Madison County Courthouse on Wednesday to take a stand against the resolution.

What: A rally in front of the Madison County courthouse on the day that the Board will vote on the “Blue Lives Matter” resolution. The assembled citizens will send a message to the Board that the people of Madison County reject the resolution and embrace racial justice. The petition in opposition to the resolution will be presented to the Board. Organizers of the rally take the risk from COVID-19 extremely seriously. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.

Article continues after sponsor message

Why: Opponents to the resolution believe that it does nothing but play on people’s worst fears, and that the Board should instead focus on policies that truly improve the lives of Madison County residents. Alton resident Emily Ehley says, “this proposed resolution is racist, fear mongering rhetoric that does nothing to heal divisions and injustices within the community. We must take a stand to say that this resolution does not represent the way we feel about our neighbors and the Black Lives Matter movement.” Madison County residents will assemble on Wednesday to invoke their First Amendment right to free speech as they stand in opposition to this resolution.

This is the Madison County resolution to show support of police with the Blue Lives Matter Resolution:

RESOLUTION DECLARING MADISON COUNTY’S SUPPORT OF OUR POLICE BY STATING ‘BLUE LIVES MATTER’

WHEREAS, the Madison County Board, being elected by the People of Madison County and being duly sworn by their Oath of Office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Illinois; and WHEREAS, the Madison County Board declares its support of the men and women in blue that keep our communities safe by responding to emergencies, traffic enforcement, citizen engagement, education, and neighborhood patrol; and WHEREAS, Madison County’s men and women in blue perform a myriad of duties that include solving crimes committed against Madison County residents of homicide, robbery, sexual assault, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, drug trafficking, computer crimes such as child pornography, fraud, identity theft and even online solicitations; and WHEREAS, given the recent level of civil unrest across our nation that is inflamed by anarchist groups and their supporters, our men and women in blue are in imminent danger every time they put on their uniform. Yet therank and file, comprised of these brave men and women,continue to stand for law and order in order to protect us. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the County Board of Madison County, Illinois, declares their support for all police officers that protect our families, our friends and our neighbors against those groups that endanger us all by spreading chaos, encouraging civil unrest and destroying our communities in an effort to weaken our democracy.

Adopted this 18th day of November, 2020.

Kurt Prenzler, Chairman Madison County Board

More like this: