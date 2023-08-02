'Rally Runner' In Custody For Alleged Involvement In Attack On Jan. 6, 2021, With Shield
ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Cardinals super fan named "Rally Runner" was apprehended Wednesday on charges that he was part of a mob rush on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Daniel Donnelly Jr. faces charges after he allegedly used a stolen shield to help rioters attack police officers at the scene.
Donnelly donned red paint that day on his face and a red "Keep America Great" hat when he reportedly stormed the capital.
The FBI announced that the suspect's name has officially been changed to "Rally Runner."
St. Louis baseball fans know "Rally Runner" for running around at Cardinals' games with red face paint and red clothes.
He was questioned by authorities in St. Louis about a week after Jan. 6.
A total of 1,100 have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Riot. An estimated 100 police officers were injured in the attack.
