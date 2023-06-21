ALTON - Eight runs between the first two innings proved to do the trick for the Quincy Gems Tuesday night as they went on to an 11-7 win over the hosting Alton River Dragons at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Quincy got things going with four runs in each of the first two innings, while Alton put up a single run in each frame.

A two-run home run from Kyle Hvidsten made it 3-0 Quincy. Dominic Decker hit an RBI single in the home half of the first to make it 4-1.

Three doubles plated four more runs in the top of the first for the Gems, while Dylan Mass hit a sacrifice fly to score one for Alton and make it 8-2 after two innings.

That's as far as starting pitcher Jake Bockenstedt would go. Aiden Joaquin came in and threw the next five innings, allowing a run on three hits while striking out five.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton made it an 8-4 game after RBI singles from Mass and Bryer Arview in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the sixth, Harry Oden rocketed a solo homer over the left field wall to make it 9-4.

Arview sent one over the left field wall as well, his first home run of the year, followed by Brayden Caskey's RBI triple and Decker's RBI single to make it a 9-7 ballgame after six.

Easton Mains put the game to bed in the top of the ninth for Quincy with a two-run single to center field and make it 11-7.

The River Dragons are now 1-2 against Quincy this season and slip to 8-10 overall.

Alton will be on the road today (June 21) in Marion, Il. as they take on the Thrillville Thrillbillies (9-8) with a 6:45 p.m. start time.

The River Dragons will be back at home on Thursday and Friday against the Burlington Bees and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, respectively. Both games begin at 6:35 p.m.

More like this:

River Dragons Rally From Three-Run Deficit To Beat Quincy 6-4
Jun 23, 2025
Grizzlies Drop Regular Season Finale, Gear Up for Playoffs, Plus Weekend Roundup
Sep 2, 2025
Grizzlies Lose Middle Game, Win Opener Against Lake Erie
Aug 14, 2025
Grizzlies Creep Closer To Playoffs With Comeback Win
Aug 20, 2025
Gateway Grizzlies Baseball Roundup
Aug 28, 2025

 