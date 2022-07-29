GODFREY - The Christmas In July fundraiser for charity at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey was the best ever on Friday.

"What a huge success," Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body and grandmother of the founders of the fund-raising event Taylor and Lily. "The community came thru again. We raised to date including a $2,500 foundation donation from Enterprise Rental more than $56,000."

Everything raised from the event benefits the Community Christmas campaign during the holiday season.

The winners are :

$2,500 Apple vacations gift card - Mark Thornsberry

7 nights condo - Panama City Beach

$2,500 Cash - David Watts

4 nights Tan Tara Estates - Abby Peipert

$2,500 Cash - Gene Howell

4 St Louis Cardinal Green Seats - Gretchen Bell

3 nights Dreams Adventura - Ed Ryrie

Top Ticket sellers:

Tina Bennett 245

Margot Huber 217

Over 100:

Rachel Waters

Lisa Bechtold

Brian Campbell

Marcia Wheeler

Erin Ventimiglia

"Our hearts are full and the community hit it out of the park again," Margaret said. "While we organize this it would not happen without the combined effort of so many. The prize donors, ticket sellers, kitchen help, and the wonderful community that is so supportive of this event. A special thanks to our prize donors Darel and Vicky File, Axalta Coatings, Dustin Snyders, Sanders Waste, Jayne and John Simmons, Travel Leaders, and AMR Resort. The raffle is what raises the money so having great prizes makes it exciting.

Lily Freer in an interview, said: "This has always happened as long as I can remember, ever since I was a baby. There is a joy of doing something for the community, I feel like it emits a joy to put this on every year."

Taylor Freer, her sister, another founder, said: "We have been doing this for 14 years.

I'm really happy for the community and how they respond to it, it really is the community that makes this happen. They come to donate and support every time by just coming out and buying a sloppy Joe or donating."

The Milligan family helped with the cheesecake and the three girls involved were Lydia, Layla, and Lainey, Margaret's great-great nieces, all with bright smiles to those involved.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

