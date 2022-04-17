O'FALLON - Alton senior sprinter Renee Raglin had a big day at the O'Fallon girls invitational track meet on Friday, winning the 100 meters and finishing second in the 200 meters as the host Panthers won the meet, held at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The Panthers won the meet with 100.5 points, with Mascoutah coming in second with 97 points, Belleville West came in third at 91 points, DuQuoin was fourth with 86 points, Edwardsville was fifth at 82 points, Belleville East was sixth at 81.5 points, Champaign Centennial was seventh at 37 points, Granite City came in eighth with 35 points, the Redbirds and Carbondale tied for ninth with 28 points each, Collinsville was right behind in 11th with 27 points and Freeburg was 12 with eight points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Raglin won the 100 meters with a time of 12.63 seconds, with Paige Sanders of the Tigers coming in seventh at 13.62 seconds. DeAndranay Chism of East took the 200 meters at 26.53 second, with Raglin second at 26.54 seconds, while in the 400 meters, Jayda Williams of the Indians won the event with a time of 1:01.15, with Khaliyah Goree of the Redbirds coming in sixth at 1:05.87.

The Panthers' Britney Brown won the 800 meters with a time of 2:23.72, with Granite's Lauryn Fenoglio coming in third at 2:31.24. The 1,600 meters was won by O'Fallon's Peyton Schieppe at 5:09.38, with the Tigers' Emily Nutall coming in second at 5:15.82, teammate Riley Knoyle was fourth at 5:28.20, Edwardsville's Olivia Coll came in fifth at 5:28.26 and Sophia Paschal of Alton was sixth at 5:48.74. Scheippe also won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:46.12, with the Tigers' Arabella Ford coming in fourth at 12:52.77.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was taken by Macee Rivers of the Maroons at 14.99 seconds, with Sydnee Campbell of the Tigers coming in eighth at 19.54 seconds. Janaysia Byrd of West won the 300 meter hurdles at 49.33 seconds, with Campbell taking third at 51.00 seconds.

More like this: