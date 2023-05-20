CHARLESTON - Alton's Rayna Raglin qualified for the finals in two events, while Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar and Dallas Jenkins qualified in the discus throw and will by joined by Granite City's Emily Sykes and Kaylea Lacey of the Redbirds made the final in the high jump in the preliminaries at the IHSA Class 3A girls track meet on Friday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Raglin qualified the 100 meters, placing ninth at 12.12 seconds and also had a time of 25.29 seconds in the 200 meters, but couldn't advance. There were no local qualifiers in the 400, 800 or 1,600 meters, with Riley Knoyle of Edwardsville having a time in the 800 of 2:20.07 and teammate Emily Nuttall came in at 5:15.48 in the 1,600, both missing out on the final in each event.

There were also no local qualifiers in the hurdles races, although the Tigers' Adara Martin had a time in the 100 meters of 15.94 seconds. In the relay races, O'Fallon qualified second in the 4x100 meters at 47.47 seconds, while Edwardsville had a time of 49.08 seconds, but failed to qualify. In the 4x200 meters, the Panthers qualified eighth at 1:42.46, while the Tigers came in at 1:46.64. There were no local qualifiers for the 4x400 meter final, with Edwardsville coming in at 4:06.82 and had a time of 9:34.22 in the 4x800 meters, but failed to qualify.

In the field events, Sykes just missed going through to the shot put final, having a throw of 11.91 meters, while Jenkins had a toss of 11.10 meters, also missing out on the final. Morningstar was second in the discus qualifying with a throw of 43.79 meters, while Sykes was sixth at 39.97 meters and Jenkins was ninth at 36.73 meters. In the high jump, Lacey cleared 1.60 meters to qualify seventh, while there were no local qualifiers in the pole vault. In the long jump, Raglin went through in sixth place with a leap of 5.50 meters, while Lucy Klumpp of Granite City had a jump of 5.17 meters, but did not advance. There were no local qualifiers in the triple jump, with the Tigers' Zay Hoover having a distance of 10.21 meters.

The finals in all events in all three classes will take place on Saturday.

