Guests of all ages are invited to soak up the sun while enjoying a variety of rides, attractions and food

GRAFTON - As temperatures warm up and the infamous Midwest humidity sets in, Raging Rivers WaterPark is preparing to splash into fun for its 27th season. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark continues to provide families from all across the region with unbeatable prices, endless excitement and cool waters during the hot summer days. The season begins on Saturday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m., when Raging Rivers opens for another fun-filled summer.

“Raging Rivers is our mini oasis offering an excellent and affordable option for families to spend the day or make a weekend out of their visit and get away from it all,” states Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Our team is excited to welcome families and friends as they make memories all summer long enjoying all the park has to offer, from the thrill of our rides to relaxing in our cabanas.”

Raging Rivers provides guests with entertainment enjoyable for individuals of all ages. Park goers can challenge their daring side through the 500-foot dual Cascade Body Flumes, which gives riders a rush as they speed, twist and turn down the natural hills and contours of the park. They can also take a ride on the Runaway Rafts, a 600-foot long adventure through swift water and wild rapids to three pools; the Shark Slide flume, which floats riders down a 45-foot tunnel flume into a catch pool, and ever-popular Swirlpool. The two-bowl attraction takes riders down a tunnel flume, then swiftly into a giant vortex and ends by dropping the guest into a deep pool of water, incorporating three rides into one.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors looking for a more relaxing experience can float along at a tranquil 2 ½ mile per hour pace in a continuous 700-foot-long Endless River of cool, clear water; or relax when the waves are “off” and “ride the tide” when the four-foot waves start to roll in the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wavepool. For the little ones, there is the “just for kids” Itty Bitty Surf City which features a pint-sized waterslide, splash pool, rain tree and tunnel area. Tree House Harbor provides an additional play area for youngsters, featuring a crawl tunnel, overhead rope pulls, tunnel slides and the massive bucket randomly spilling 1,000 gallons of water throughout the day.

While lounge chairs can be found throughout the park, visitors can take advantage of premium lounge areas known as “Riverview Cabanas”. These cabanas serve as private, fully covered retreats for guests looking to relax and unwind, while taking in a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. They are located above the Endless River and the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, sit 6-8 people and are available for all-day rental with a nominal fee.

Raging Rivers will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 28rd through the 30th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, the waterpark will be open daily from June 4th through June 30th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Friday, July 1st, the park will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, July 31st. From August 1st through August 21st, Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last splash of summer on Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th as well as on Labor Day weekend, September 3rd through September 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $20.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $24.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children under the age of two. Guests can enjoy an afternoon deal when they arrive after 3 p.m. by saving $5 on the price of each ticket. Individual season passes are available for $85 each, and family passes are $75 each when buying four or more. Season passes include free parking, two free tickets for friends and a 15 percent discount on all concession and gift shop purchases. Raging Rivers also offers several deals throughout the summer, allowing guests to enjoy the waterpark at an even greater value. Visitors can stay informed about additional specials and deals by visiting www.ragingrivers.com, signing up to be a part of the email club and by liking Raging Rivers on Facebook.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., and offers group and party packages that include special reserved group areas, onsite catering and food services. For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

More like this: