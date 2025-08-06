GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark guests can enjoy a visit from a NASCAR Truck courtesy of World Wide Technology Raceway.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, community members can take photos with a NASCAR Truck and visit with WWTR staff while at the waterpark. Raging Rivers staff members are looking forward to welcoming the community for a unique experience.

“The more memories we can create, the more we’ll draw people back,” said General Manager Jeremy Hayes. “That’s ultimately the goal, to continue the legacy of Raging Rivers for many years to come.”

Hayes believes the parents and kids will be “super stoked” to see the NASCAR Truck. You can touch the truck and take photos with it, but no one will be allowed to sit inside.

Additionally, World Wide Technology Raceway staff members will be onsite with “tchotchkes and giveaways” for kids to enjoy, Hayes said. He emphasized the value of partnerships like that between Raging Rivers and WWTR.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s great for us, it’s great for them, and it’s great for the community.”

In addition to the World Wide Technology Raceway Day, Raging Rivers will host their final Sensory Sunday on Sunday, Aug. 10. This event invites one neurodiverse guest and their caregiver to enter the park for free at 10 a.m., an hour before the crowds, and play all day.

After Aug. 10, Raging Rivers will be open for weekends only through Sept. 7 before closing for the season. Hayes said this is an exciting time because it will allow the waterpark to begin preparing for their next season.

“It gives us an opportunity to break away and start on our new projects,” he explained. “Right now, we’re getting ready to break ground on the RV park.”

More information will be available soon. In the meantime, get your tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway Day on Aug. 7 at RagingRivers.com.

