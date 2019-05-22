GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about its planned weekend opening:

"Please note that due to predicted Mississippi River flood levels, and possible Great River Road (IL RT 100) highway closure, Raging Rivers WaterPark is postponing this weekend's opening day. We regret any inconvenience to our guests. Raging Rivers is now slated to welcome guests for its 30th season starting Saturday, June 1, 2019."

