GRAFTON - ‘Tis the season of snow cones, sunscreen, relaxing days in the summer sun and Christmas… in July. On Tuesday, July 25 Raging Rivers Waterpark will host a Christmas in July party complete with a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots, a special guest appearance, festive music and more.

Visitors to the waterpark will have the option to pay just $12.25 for admission – more than half off regular admission - when they bring a new unwrapped toy before noon. Toy donations will be collected for ages newborn to 16-year-olds. In addition to the toy drive and waterpark fun, Raging Rivers’ guests might see a friendly face walking around in his summer attire, as Santa makes a special trip to warm up. Holiday music will play sporadically throughout the day to celebrate the season and special day-of-coupons for additional savings in the park can be accessed on the Raging Rivers WaterPark’s Facebook page.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating Christmas in July this year,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “We love that we can have a good time and celebrate a fun holiday, while still giving back to the community. The toy collection is for a really great cause, and Christmas with all the music and decorations in the middle of summer will be a blast.”

The waterpark is a great place for all ages and provides an array of attractions, including slides for the thrill seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax and designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones. The Christmas music and decorations will add some holiday flair for visitors of all ages, and Summer Santa will be a fun surprise for the kids – and a reminder to behave to stay on his nice list this year.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Christmas in July. The discount cannot be combined with any other offer. For more information relative to the park’s operating hours all season long, attractions, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at 618.786.2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com. The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.— only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

