EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was joined by several other area fire departments with a call around 4 p.m. Friday and when they arrived a structure in the 400 block of George in East Alton was fully engulfed with flames.

East Alton and Wood River fought the fire and Rosewood Heights did rapid intervention. Alton Fire Department was there with additional personnel and Godfrey Fire Protection District arrived, but was called off. The firefighters together had the fire out in about 20 minutes, East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer said.

Palmer said he was told by one the occupants that a man was operating a charcoal grill on the porch when it caught fire and spread. Fortunately, there were no occupants in the house during the fire fight and no firefighters were injured.

“We are fortunate no one was hurt because the house was fully involved when we arrived,” Palmer said. The fire chief said the house was seriously damaged in the fire and didn't know if it would be able to be salvaged.

Palmer thanked the other fire departments for their effort and cooperation. He said in situations like the one today, the mutual aid is so important and he is thankful to be surrounded by other fire agencies that are always professional and helpful in tough situations.

