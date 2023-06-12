AMES, Iowa - Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.

Bethalto's Lin Pizzo graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in interior design, Edwardsville's Adam Walters graduated Summa Cum Laude with a software engineering degree and Glen Carbon's Jack Raffaelle was awarded a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering. Raffaelle graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.

