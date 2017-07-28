EDWARDSVILLE – One of the top tennis coaches in the state of Illinois has joined the Edwardsville High School tennis program.

Scott Radecki, who coached Hinsdale Central to the last two girls state championships (the final single-class title in 2015 and the first Class 2A title in 2016), as well as assisted both the boys and girls teams there in state championship years of 2012 and 2014 on the girls side and several boys state championship years, recently made the move to Edwardsville to assist Tiger head coach Dave Lipe and also become the associate director of the Tiger Tennis Academy and joined the staff of the Edwardsville YMCA.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Edwardsville has a strong tennis community,” Radecki said. “I think this is a great place to raise my daughters (Meadow and twins Noelle and Faith); I took a trip down here and just fell in love with the area; we've (the girls and his wife Emily) have had a good adjustment to the area.

“I had teammates from Edwardsville when I was playing at Quincy University.”

Radecki and Lipe have known each other for several years and Lipe believes Radecki will be a good addition to the program. “We're lucky to have him here,” Lipe said. “Scott will be assisting both the boys and girls programs here and he's already hit the ground running.”

Radecki is also working with tennis players from throughout the area and is looking ahead to working with the Tiger program. “I'm humbled to get the chance to be a part of the program here in Edwardsville,” Radecki said.

More like this: