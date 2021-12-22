EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Rachel Mueller with the Student of the Month Award for the month of October. Rachel Mueller was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher, Cara Lane.

Rachel is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Mueller. She is an officer of the National English Honor Society and the Treasurer for the Environmental Club. Rachel is a section leader for the Edwardsville Marching Tigers. Additionally, she volunteers at the Glen Carbon Library and works at Edwardsville's 222 Artisan Bakery. She has achieved high honor roll and earned outstanding freshman, brass, and junior in Band. She also got two international language awards. She is the national merit commended student. In her free time, Rachel loves a good book and likes playing the French horn. She also loves spending quality time with her four cats.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel Mueller would like to attend the University of Missouri to study Anthropology with a minor in Geospatial Information Systems. She wants to be a member of the Marching Mizzou.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month during the school year. Every May, the Edwardsville High School staff choose one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out nearly $32,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

More like this: