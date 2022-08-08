A Batchtown driver refused to stop as the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office attempted to do a routine traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The driver of the 2004 Pontiac refused to stop, increased speed, and then fled from the deputy.

The Pontiac then turned westbound on Batchtown Road and the vehicle continued to flee from the deputy, reaching speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to travel toward Batchtown at a dangerously high rate of speed. The deputy was able to catch up to the Pontiac in the village of Batchtown, however, the driver continued to fail to stop. Eventually, the vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence.

A traffic stop and subsequent investigation then resulted in the arrest of Jonathan M. Logsdon, age 54, of Batchtown, for the following offenses:

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer,

Aggravated DUI - Alcohol,

Felony Driving While Revoked,

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle Outside Approved Container - Driver,

• Aggravated Speeding (Over 36 MPH over Speed Limit),

• Reckless Driving,

• Improper Lane Usage,

• Disobeying a Traffic Control Device,

• Improper Passing.

Logsdon was arrested and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

