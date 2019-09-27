­

GODFREY – Mid-fielder Boitumelo “B” Rabale scored an NJCAA Player of the Week nod after netting nine goals in just three games for the Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers.

The week of Sept. 16-22 included an 8-1 victory over Kaskaskia, a 6-1 win over Southwest Tennessee and a 9-0 victory over Wabash Valley. Rabale tallied a hat trick in each of the three wins.

According to Trailblazers Head Coach Tim Rooney, not only is Rabale the team leader in goals with 32; she’s also the assists leader with 22, as of Sept. 25.

“She’s having a great year,” Rooney said. “She’s just playing at such an unbelievably high level right now.”

Rabale, a sophomore from Maseru, Lesotho who helped lead the team to the 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association DI National Women’s Soccer Tournament, finished last season with 21 goals and 29 assists.

As of Sept. 23, the Trailblazers are ranked No. 11 nationally and are 10-2 on the season following an 11-0 win over John Wood on Sept. 25, a game in which Rabale scored another hat trick and picked up five more assists.

The team is on the road for a game against St. Louis Community College on Sept. 26. They’ll be back home Oct 2 to face SWIC.

