DOW - "R" Acres of Terror opens at dusk this weekend on Friday, September 29, and this year the haunted is working with Isaac's Ray of Hope to help raise funds for childhood cancer.

Ron Root, with "R" Acres of Terror, said after last year's season came to end they decided to donate to a charitable cause. Now for the 2017 season they will be giving a portion of their proceeds to Isaac's Ray of Hope.

Isaac's Ray of Hope was established by David and Lisa Wargo after their son Isaac was diagnosed with a rare cancer at only three weeks old. The foundation has made it their mission to help families with children who are receiving treatment for cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

"They're an amazing family," Lisa said about the Roots. "They do a lot for the community and our foundation is small. We help as many local children as possible. To have people make donations like that and help fund raise for us is a huge help."

"I know Lisa, my son went to school with her oldest son," Root said. "We knew that Isaac went through his cancer and still has a lot of side effects. It's a long process. We liked their cause so we decide to team up and donate a portion of our proceeds to their charity this year."

In addition to partnering up with Isaac's Ray of Hope this year, Root said there will be some new features to the haunt.

Root said the "R" Acres of Terrors have invested into some new props and will be introducing "The Last Ride."

"It's a simulated coffin ride where you're buried alive," Root said. "It's intense and it's pretty cool. We're definitely a haunt that wants to scare you. That's what a haunted house is all about."

The haunt will be open at dusk with the last ticket being sold at 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and is located at 25873 State Highway 3 in Dow.

Root said although the goal of the haunt is to be as scary as possible, they still try to make it appealing to families.

"We are family oriented," Root said. "We're original scares but when we have a family come out and there are children, we do tone it down. We relay it throughout the haunt that there are kids."

For more information visit "RAcresofTerror.com" or visit their Facebook page.

