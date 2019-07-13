EDWARDSVILLE – Quinn Weber tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and not allowing a walk, as the Edwardsville High Under-17 summer baseball team defeated Macomb 8-0 in a game played Friday afternoon at Tom Pile Field

Weber needed only 84 pitches to throw the shutout, allowing only singles in the fourth and sixth innings to gain the win for the Tigers.

Edwardsville, serving as the visiting team on the day, jumped out in front in the first, starting with a Weston Slemmer infield single, going to second on an Evan Funkhouser base hit. Gavin Huebner then singled to right, scoring Slemmer and putting Funkhouser on third to make it 1-0 for the Tigers. Logan Cromer then singled home Funkhouser on a sharply-hit ball to right to double Edwardsville’s lead at 2-0. Three consecutive strikeouts ended the inning.

Weber started off by retiring the first six Macomb batters, then got additional run support in the top of the third. Funkhouser and Huebner started the inning with back-to-back singles, and Funkhouser went to third on a double play. Jacob Kitchen then homered over the fence in right field to score Funkhouser ahead of him, making it 4-0 for the Tigers.

Weber went on to retire the next five batters, making it 11 in a row, before a two-out single broke up the perfect game. Undaunted, the Tigers added on four more runs in the fifth. With one out, Funkhouser and Huebner singled, then executed a double steal to put them on second and third. Cromer’s sacrifice fly to right scored Funkhouser, with Huebner going to third. Kitchen’s RBI single scored Huebner to make the score 6-0, and after a Cam Grant single, Kitchen and Grant scored on a Gavin Reames double to left to make it 8-0. A grounder to third ended the frame.

Weber allowed only two other baserunners on the day, on a fifth inning error and a sixth inning single, retiring the side in order in the seventh to gain the 8-0 win.

The Tigers are now 14-4 on the summer, and go up against the Britton Bullpen Saturday afternoon at Tom Pile Field in a 3 p.m. start.

