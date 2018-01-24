QUINCY NOTRE DAME 55, JERSEY 52: Clare Breden scored 16 points for Jersey, but the Panthers narrowly dropped a 55-52 decision to Quincy Notre Dame in the Carrollton Invitational Tuesday night; the Panthers fell to 15-5 on the year.

Abby Manns added 14 for the Panthers with Brianna Schroeder and Peyton Tisdale each adding nine on the night; Sydney Hummert led QND with 22 points on the night. Jersey rallied from 17-7 down at quarter time to pull to 26-25 at the half, but couldn't get past the Raiders for the win.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel said: “We didn’t get a great look at the end. We had a corner three that didn’t go. I don’t think we haven’t been in a lot of tough games lately, which we need.”

Quincy Notre Dame head girls coach Eric Orne said the play of Sydney Hummert and Shelby Reed were keys to the win.

Connell also said he was glad to see the team moving on in the tournament and hoped they could find rhythm in the final tourney games.

ROUTT 57, NOKOMIS 28

Jacksonville Routt beat Nokomis by a 57-28 margin in another Lady Hawk Invitational game Tuesday night.

Ellie Abel led Routt with 14 points, while Bella McCartney added 12 points. Kristen Stauder had 9 points for Nokomis.

