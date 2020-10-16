GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced on Friday, there are charges filed in the Farm Fresh burglary and several vehicle fires in the area.

Terry A. Valenzuela, 21, of the 1600 block of North Fourth St., Quincy, has been charged in the case.

Granite City Police Department Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich provided this synopsis of what happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020: "On 10/14/20, the Granite City Police Department and Granite City Fire Department responded to Farm Fresh located in the 2900 block of Nameoki Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, the fire was extinguished and officers and an arson investigator with the Granite City Fire Department began to examine the scene for evidence.

"At this time it was evident that a burglary had occurred and that the fire was intentionally set by the suspect(s). The Granite City Police and Fire Departments also responded to several vehicle fires in the vicinity of Farm Fresh which were suspected to have been committed by the same suspect(s). It should also be noted that burglary was the suspect motive in the vehicle fires as well.

Valenzuela was charged with the following:

CT 1: Arson (Class 2 Felony)

CT 2: Arson (Class 2 Felony)

CT 3: Arson (Class 2 Felony)

CT 4: Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

CT 5: Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

CT 6: Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

CT 7: Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

CT 8: Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

The aforementioned warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Schroeder who set the bail at $250,000 (10 percent applies). Valenzuela will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Novacich continued with this recap of events leading to the charges:

"Investigators with the Granite City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the cases and a suspect was identified," he said. "On October 14, 2020, the suspect was apprehended and held pending further investigation. On October 16, 2020, the details of the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the evidence, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Terry A. Valenzuela."

Novacich continued and said: "The Granite City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank our citizens for their concern and their patience in this matter. As always, we encourage our citizens to continue their support and assistance in protecting our community. If anyone has information regarding criminal activity in Granite City, please do not hesitate to contact us anonymously at (618) 219-HEAR (4327) or reach out to us on our Facebook page."

The Granite City Police Department has no further comment regarding this case.

