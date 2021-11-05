

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE freshman Ray'Sean Taylor led all scorers with 22 points and Carlos Curtis added 10 in a losing effort Thursday at First Community Arena.

Quincy defeated SIUE 62-61 in the first action for both teams this season.

"I am excited about this team," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "I am obviously disappointed in our performance tonight and it starts with me. I can put guys in a position to have a little more success."

Taylor, who missed all of the 2020-21 season with an ACL injury, collected a double-double in his first taste of college basketball. He added 11 rebounds to go along with the 22 points. Curtis also was returning from injury. The redshirt junior missed the second half of the 20-21 season with an ankle injury.

"It's important for them to get out there," Barone said. "There was a little bit of hesitation and reservation at times with everyone. A lot of guys that had the opportunity, did something positive. A lot of guys didn't get the opportunity tonight just because of the way the game was going."

Shamar Wright added eight points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, who led 33-26 at halftime. Lamar Wright scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.

Article continues after sponsor message

"You want to win. I am never going to be someone who says you don't want to win the game. You get into a close game and that kind of limits some of things you were thinking going into the game."

The Cougars shot 40 percent for the game and outrebounded Quincy 44-39. The Hawks shot 37 percent for the game but 50 percent in the second half.

"We had a few opportunities to extend the lead and we made some poor decisions," Barone said. "They (Quincy) made shots. They are a very well-coached team. I respect what (head coach) Ryan Hellenthal does. There is a reason I scheduled this game. I wanted our team to play against a team that was going to play with passion and execution. They lived up to it."

Charles Callier scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds to lead Quincy.

SIUE opens the regular season Tuesday night at Marquette. Tip time is scheduled for 7:30 and the game will be televised on FS2.

"I will watch this game tonight and well get ready for Marquette on Tuesday," Barone added.

More like this: