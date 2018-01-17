FRONTENAC, Mo. - Quierra Love led the way for Edwardsville Wednesday night with a game-high 17 points as the Tigers went to 19-0 on the season with a 51-43 road win over St. Joseph's.

Article continues after sponsor message

EHS got out to a lead early on and never relinquished it, though the Angels made a couple of runs at them as the game went along.

Jaylen Townsend added 13 for the Tigers. Alex Kerr led the Angels with 15 points.

More details to come.