ALTON - Quick Bite at 1626 Main Street in Alton has attracted immense attention since it opened. Quick Bite is known for its wide variety of hot dogs. Owner Valerie Davis said she loves her new location on Main Street in Alton and business is definitely booming.

She said her business serves about every hot dog variety a customer could want. Quick Bite has everything from Chicago Style, New York Style, a Steakhouse Dog, Plain Dog, to S.T.L. Style, Carolina Style, Coney Dog, Backyard BBQ Dog, Flaming Hot Dog, Pizza Dog, Frito Dog, and Jumbo Beef Polish on its menu. Nachos are also exceptionally popular there, along with fries, chili, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, and a recent addition garlic-buttered corn on the cob.

Davis said the garlic-buttered corn on the cob is a hot seller especially as spring starts to unfold here. Davis said the business received a most loved recognition for March from Door Dash, which she thought was impressive.

“I really like our new location because it is a higher traffic area,” she said.

Davis said the biggest problem for people at Quick Bite seems to be which hot dog to choose from at her restaurant.

“Sometimes people just stand there and have a hard time deciding which one because there is such a variety,” she said. “The garlic corn on the cob has been selling like crazy.”

For more information, call (618) 433-9555 to place an order.

