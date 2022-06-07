FOSTERBURG – A loud boom around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday has been the talk of the region today. However, after checking with several sources, there is nothing to explain the deep boom that rattled windows.

Mark Bacus, an area man, asked this morning on Riverbender.com: “Did anyone feel and hear a loud, deep boom at 2:15 a.m.? It awakened and startled several of us in the Rosewood Heights area. There is a lot of social media buzz about it in this neck of the woods. Several of us thought our houses had been hit by something.”

J. Hess provided this comment to Riverbender.com about the boom: "I’m off Humbert Road near Ted’s. At 2:15 this morning, there was a tremendous blast out here. It shook the house and rattled the windows. Any idea what happened?"

Several looked at their doorbell cameras and discovered something had happened overnight.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports about the boom and it did investigate the situation in the Fosterburg/Seminary Road area.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had a call at 2-2:30 a.m. about a loud noise on Fosterburg and Seminary Road and we investigated but we were unable to locate anything,” Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. "That area is a wide territory to cover, though."

Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations at Wood River Refinery-Phillips 66, said so far there are no reports of anything that transpired at the refinery overnight, but they were aware of some reports of the boom in the region.

Corey Williams, the Rosewood Heights Fire Chief, said they also received reports overnight, but have yet to uncover what the boom may have been.

Ryan, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said there were no reports of any abnormal weather activity during that period. He checked the U.S. Geological Survey site and there were no reports of earthquake activity at that time of the morning.

If anyone has any other knowledge of the boom overnight, send your comments to dbrannan@riverbender.comor message Riverbender on Facebook. If anything else unfolds about the boom, we will post an update.

More like this: