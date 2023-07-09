ROXANA - Senior-to-be quarterback Miles Lorton had a big season last year in helping to lead Hardin Calhoun High into the IHSA Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2017 as the Warriors went 5-5 before losing in the first round to Western Illinois Valley Conference rivals Greenfield Northwestern 38-7. Lorton and the Warriors are planning to use the momentum of their playoff berth to bigger and better things in the upcoming 2023 season.

Last season, Lorton was 27-of-53 passing for 359 yards and seven touchdowns, also running for 385 yards and nine more touchdowns in helping the Warriors to their playoff berth.

Calhoun played in a seven-on-seven passing competition recently at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana with the host Shells, Alton and Marquette Catholic and Lorton felt that the Warriors played well throughout.

"I think they've been going really well," Lorton said, "running our routes hard, completing passes and all around, we're doing really well."

The Warriors have been looking particularly well during the summer season and Lorton feels that he and his teammates have been doing all the right things to get ready for the season.

"We've been looking great," Lorton said. "We've been hitting the weight room hard, we're doing our stuff, playing good football every day and I think it's going to be a good season."

He also agreed that the Warriors can build off the momentum of last year's playoff bid and move the team forward going into 2023.

"Making it to playoffs in the first time in five years really gave us a motivation boost," Lorton said, "and this year's going to be something special for us."

When it comes to his style of play, there are four words that describe how Lorton approaches the game: Get the job done.

"I just go out there, do my thing," Lorton said, "play ball with my guys and try to do the best I can for them. That's how I play."

Outside of a repeat playoff berth, Lorton has some goals in mind for himself and the Warriors in the new year.

"Hoping for a conference championship," Lorton said, "and making a deep run into the playoffs."

Lorton agreed that the WIVC is a very tough conference, and also feels his biggest goal is, indeed, to win the league and along the way, defeating a very good Northwestern club.

"To go win the conference," Lorton said, "and it's going to be a tough one against Greenfield, but I think we can do it."

