GRANITE CITY - Sophomore quarterback Kendrick Lyons created quite a spark for the Warriors this past football season.

Lyons ignited the Warriors' offense with 81 of 153 attempts passing for nine touchdowns and 1,324 yards. He missed the final three games of the season with an injury but will return next year and likely be one of the top quarterbacks in the region.

Kendrick is a Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

Kendrick’s father, Kindle Lyons, said his son is a chip off the old block. He said this past season, Kendrick took on a leadership role and is headed in the right direction for his high school football career.

“The exciting part about it is just being around him,” Kindle Lyons said. “He has a bright future.”

