ALTON - The Bridge Church in Alton is hosting a quarter auction on Wednesday, April 6. Pastor Steven Helfrich said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated directly towards helping Ukrainian refugees.

The quarter auction will be held at The Bridge Church at 504 East 12th Street in Alton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.

“Our goal … with the quarter auction is realizing the fact that we’re all the way over here, and we’re not close to the situation, but we can help by giving,” said Helfrich.

“We also wanted to create community togetherness in our community, as we’re seeking to help what’s going on for the Ukrainian people, too,” he said.

Helfrich’s wife, who is from Poland, has friends in Poland who are working along the Polish-Ukrainian border to help find housing for Ukrainian refugees. The proceeds from the quarter auction will be donated directly towards those efforts.

For more updates on the quarter auction, visit The Bridge Church’s Facebook page.

