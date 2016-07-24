EDWARDSVILLE – Qualifying play got under way Saturday in the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament hosted by the EGHM Foundation. A total of 64 players are taking part in qualifying play for eight open spots for the main 32-player draw; qualifying runs through Monday, with the main draw starting on Tuesday.

Here are Saturday's results; all matches are best-of-three and results are listed in bracket order:

QUALIFYING – FIRST ROUND

Mico Santiago def. Brandon Donaldson 6-2, 6-2; Warren Race def. Stefan Frljanic 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Jake Jacoby def. Joseph Van Meter 7-5, 6-4; Grayson Goldin def. Myles Schalet 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Dominik Koepfer def. Eric Morris 6-2, 6-2; John McNally def. Carter Lin 6-1, 6-4; Nicholas Hu def. Patrick Davidson 6-2, 6-3; George Goldhoff def. Kento Perera 6-1, 6-1

Collin Johns def. Andrew Cahn 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Mwendwa Mbithi def. Trevor Allen Johnson 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Roy Smith def. Jason Siedman 6-1, 6-1; D. Ignat def. Vuk Budic 6-2, 6-4; Vasil Kirkov def. O. Ayeni 6-2, 6-4; Julian Allen Childers def. Daniel Badres 6-3, 6-1; Sameer Kumar def. Alexander Brown 6-3, 7-5; Martin Redlicki def. Eddie Grabill 6-3, 6-2

Daniel Hobart def. Dylan Steffens 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Nathan Ponwith def. Michael Zhu 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Jonathan Chang def. Jarryd Woog 6-4, 6-1; Jesus Bandres def. Preston Touliatos 6-3, 6-3; Justin Roberts def. Peter Tarwid 6-3, 6-1; Dane Webb def. Thiago Barbosa 6-3, 6-1; Josh Silverstein def. Brian Battistone 6-4, 6-4; Alexander Knight def. Zack McCourt 6-1, 7-5

Article continues after sponsor message

Felix Corwin def. Boris Kozlov 7-5, 7-6 (7-1); Kyle Mautner def. Jamie Vance 6-1, 6-2; William Griffith def. Gunther Matta 6-3, 4-0 (retired); Julian Zlobinsky def. Nikola Samardzic 6-3, 6-2; Emil Reinberg def. Jack Vance 6-0, 6-4; J. Moreno def. Jonathan Small 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Josh Hagar def. Jody Maginley 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; Jonathan Ho def. Gabe Tishman 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4

Play was scheduled to resume at 8:15 a.m. Sunday with second-round qualifying matches; also scheduled for tonight is Kids Night at the Futures presented by First Clover Leaf Bank at 6:30 p.m., an event where youngsters are introduced to tennis and have the opportunity to meet several of the players taking part in this week's tournament. Should rain affect the event, it will be held at the Edwardsville YMCA's Meyer Center.

For more information or updates on play, visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com

More like this: